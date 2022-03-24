Belle Vernon
Mary Frances "Billie" Ryncosky, 93, of Belle Vernon, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital.
A daughter of the late Lloyd and Edna Meyers Younkin, she was born on December 9, 1928, in Confluence. Mary resided in Jeannette and Greensburg prior to moving to Belle Vernon in 2010.
She was a former member of Grace United Church of Christ in Jeannette, for 65 years, where she was very active in the choir and served on various committees.
Mary was employed by Elliott Company for a little over two years.
Mary is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda (Jan) Schermerhorn of Alamogordo, N.M., Sherry (Tom) Keenan of Jeannette, and Brenda (Joe) Kennedy of Belle Vernon; four grandchildren, April (Jeremy) Thompson of Jeannette, Jon Schermerhorn of Albuquerque, N.M., Katie (Brian) Arndt of Albuquerque, N.M. and Heather (Brett) Penrose of Robinson; a granddaughter-in-law, Kaleena Kennedy of Belle Vernon; and 11 great-grandchildren, Jacquie, Katie, and Dustin Thompson; Brady and Taylor Arndt, Savahanna and Bentley Penrose, Dominic and Cameron Kennedy, and Evelynn and Kayleigh Schermerhorn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Ryncosky on May 18, 2014; a grandson, Joey Kennedy on June 19, 2020; a sister, Maxine Weible; and a brother, Denny Younkin.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Belle Vernon. 724-929-5300 www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
A Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Friday, with Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Interment will be in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
The officers and members of the First Presbyterian church will meet in the funeral home, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, for a service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Belle Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.