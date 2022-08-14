Uniontown
Mary Frances Smith Perry, 93, residing at Mount Macrina Manor, Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 15, and until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday August 16, when prayers of transfer will be said. A parish prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Mount Macrina for taking such good care of their mother.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
