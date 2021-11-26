Ohiopyle
Mary "Cathy" Groover Means, 70, of Ohiopyle, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 26, and until the 11 a.m. time of service Saturday, November 27, with Pastor Gary Workman officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.