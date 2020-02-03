Lemont Furnace
Mary Helen Halfhill, 91, of Mt. Independence, Lemont Furnace, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in LaFayette Manor, Uniontown.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Febraury 1, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 2, in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, and Monday, February 3, in Cove Run Free Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor Roger Yeager and Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Zaring-Matthews Cemetery.
