Uniontown
Mary "Jane" Hyatt Doyle, 85, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born on June 23, 1937, in Hopwood, daughter of the late John Calvin Hyatt, Sr. and Ollie Armel Hyatt Bukovitz.
Besides her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Doyle; two daughters, Dawn Renee Doyle and Tina Marie Doyle; and brother, John Hyatt, Jr.
Jane is survived by her three children, Shirley Keblis and husband Paul, Randy Doyle and Brian Doyle; siblings: Stanley Hyatt and wife Emma Jean, Alfred Hyatt, Arthur Hyatt and wife Gloria, Sally Fillmore, JoAnn Caruso, Linda and husband Lynn Herring and Wayne Hyatt; also survived by many nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Shirley Sokol.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to WVU Hospice and Home Healthcare and also to OSPTA Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Friends will be received in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18th, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, where a funeral service will be held with Reverend Mark Kephart officiating. Interment will follow in Sandy Hill Cemetery.
