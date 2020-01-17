Uniontown
Mary Imogene “Gene” Kelley Ball, 94, of Uniontown, and a resident of Beechwood Court, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was born June 2, 1925, in Grays Landing, a daughter of William Kelley and Nellie Albright Kelley. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Charles W. Ball on December 25, 2015.
Gene graduated from German Township High School in 1943. After graduation she worked for the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Md. In later years she worked in the Parts Department at Fike Chevrolet, Masontown. She was a member of the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church for 75 years. Gene loved quilting and she hand-sewed over 30 lap quilts for family and friends.
She is survived by her two stepsons and their wives, Charles M. Ball and wife Lynne of Annapolis, Md. and Gary L. Ball and wife Patricia of Gates; these grandchildren, Nikki, Thomas, Erin and Greg; and a great-grandson, Tyler.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Uniontown Care Center, and the staff at Beechwood Court for their excellent care and support offered to Mary and the family.
Family and friends will be received in the H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown, today, Friday, January 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be in the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 18 from 10 until 11 a.m. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. F. Lee McDermott officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown. Family suggests contributions be made to the McClellandtown Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
