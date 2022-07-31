Smithfield
Mary J. Hartman, 59, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 15, 1963, in Harrisburg.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Henry "Fuller" Moody and Nellie Dunham Clinton Moody; and her stepson, Jason Hartman.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, JD Hartman; stepsons, Jeffrey D. Hartman and Teffani, and Justin D. Hartman and wife Nicole; two stepgrandsons, Jake and Jase; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Mary was employed for over 20 years with Vern Allen Tire Company in Oliver.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
