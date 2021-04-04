Mary J. Henderson

Adah
Mary J. "Wimpy" Henderson, 57, of Adah, died peacefully, in her home, Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 10, 1963, in Uniontown, a daughter of George Forsythe of Carmichaels, and the late Patricia Miller Forsythe.
In addition to Mary's mother, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Freddie Bryant and Archie Jordon; a sister, Tracy Forsythe; stepparents Archie Jordon and Hazel Forsythe; and her fiance's father, Charles Whipkey.
Mary was a graduate of German High School with the Class of 1982. She enjoyed making crafts and clothes and loved dancing. Wimp's family was her life.
Left to cherish Mary's memory are her fiance, Donald Whipkey of Adah; a son, William Henderson of Republic; two daughters, Jesse Henderson and Tracy Furlong, both of Carmichaels; five grandchildren; three brothers, Lee Forsythe and wife Charlotte of Adah, Belmont Jordon of Nemacoln and Hobby Jordon of Hiller; four sisters, Lynn Forsythe of Uniontown, Frankie Conaway of Adah, Dorothy Jordon of Uniontown and Nancy Jordon of Bethlehem; special cousin DeeAnn Miller; and her fiance's mother, Carol Whipkey of Uniontown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Services are private at her request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
