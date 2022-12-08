Uniontown
Mary J. Mysza Stanish, 95, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Further viewing from 10 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, Old Walnut Hill, Uniontown. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
