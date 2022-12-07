Uniontown
Mary J. Mysza Stanish, 95, of Uniontown, passed on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Born February 14, 1927, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Adolph and Josephine Drebik Mysza.
Beloved wife of the late, Stanley S. Stanish.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Joseph, Thomas and Adolph Mysza; and her sisters, Ann Waltz, Julia Florkevich and Betty Flak.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles Stanish and James (Barbara) Stanish; her grandchildren, James M. (Alison) Stanish and Erika A. (Matthew) Barker; her great-grandchildren, Kadyn and Gavin Stanish; and her sisters, Agnes Kobzowicz and Dinah Fiffick. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Mary was a member of St. Joseph Church of Uniontown, she was a retired seamstress with Berkowitz Shirt Factory and she was a caretaker and cook at St. Basil’s Care Home at Mt. St. Macrina. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family.
Her family would like to thank Lyndsey, Michelle and Beth from Amedisys Hospice for their care of Mary.
Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Further viewing from 10 to 11:15 a.m. on Friday, when prayers of transfer will be said followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 p.m., at St. Joseph Church, Old Walnut Hill, Uniontown. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.