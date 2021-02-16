Smithfield
Mary Jane Hughes Schartiger, 49, died Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born July 22, 1971, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Chauncy "Jiggs" and Margaret Smitley Hughes.
An avid bingo player, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving is her former husband, Roger Schartiger; four children, David Pierce of Edenborn, Roger Pierce and Christopher Schartiger, both of Smithfield, and Jessica Pierce of Uniontown; a granddaughter, Salina Pierce; as well as a number of other little ones whom she loved and thought of as her own; two brothers, Chauncey R. Hughes of Nemacolin, Huey Hughes of Edenborn; a sister, Emma Jane Hughes of Smithfield; her mother's loving companion of 25 years, John Cooley of Smithfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Also deceased are two brothers in infancy, Elvis and Eddie.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 18, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. A funeral service begins at 7:30 p.m. CDC suggestions will be observed in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
