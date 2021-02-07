Uniontown
Mary Jane Belt Cooper, 74, of Uniontown, died February 2, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born May 5, 1945, in Uniontown, to the late Henry Jordan and Mable E. Belt.
Mary Jane was a member of John Wesley A.M.E Zion and the Penn State Alumni. She collected angels; she loved cooking, singing, taking care of her plants, dancing, traveling, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.
Mary Jane was affectionately known as Cool Jane, Rose Bud, MJ, MAMA Jane and Ouma.
She was a very strong and loving woman. She loved to cook for everyone and loved to make others around her laugh; she will be fondly remembered for dancing at the family gatherings.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was predeceased by her daughter, J'uane Antionette Belt; siblings, Debbie Thomas, Arnold Wayne Belt; nephew, Jason Arnold Belt-Truniger; and grandmother, Mary Emma McLee Belt.
She leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her children, Dodie L. Belt of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Michael W. (Anita) Belt of McClellandtown, Jerry R. Belt of Cleveland, Ohio, Terri R. Belt of Washington and Maceo D. Belt of New York, N.Y., Michelle Miller and Gregory Thomas of Uniontown; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special cousins, Jerry and Juanita Carter of Harrisburg; special friend, Tannie; special family members, Snooky Walls, Toy McLee Grady, Adrian McLee, Veronica Parks, Edna Grady and Crystal Bishop
Professional arrangements are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where a walk-thru public visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, February 8. A private funeral service will be held February 9. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Masks are required!
