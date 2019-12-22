Dayton
Mary Jane Brown (Yoders), of Dayton, Pa. and formerly of Brownsville, died at the age of 84 on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She was born April 21, 1935, in Grindstone, the daughter of the late William and Martha Yoders; her son, Kenneth Knestrick and sister, Nancy Abbott also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dennis Brown; and her daughter, Pamela Hardy.
In addition, she is survived by her son-in-law, Mark Hardy; granddaughters, Danielle Hardy, Kelly Stover and husband Matt, Lisa Shultz and husband Ben; grandsons Mark Hardy and companion Alyssa Wright, Kenny Knestrick and companion Sarah Ewing; and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, on Friday, December 27, from 12 until 2 p.m., the hour of service, with Pastor William Wiegand officiating. Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.dearthfh.com
