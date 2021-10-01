Uniontown
Mary Jane Demeter, 90, of Uniontown, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, in WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Visitation continues until 11 a.m., when the Panachida Service will be held, Friday, October 1, in the funeral home.
The Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, with the Very Reverend Father Ronald P. Larko as celebrant.
Interment will be held at St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Hopwood.
The Parastas Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.