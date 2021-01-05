Uniontown
Mary Jane Haky, 81, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Beechwood Court in Uniontown. She was born July 24, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of Joseph "JK" and Elizabeth Voytek Korelko.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the love of her life, Joseph L. Haky; and brother Joseph "Buddy" W. Korelko.
Mary Jane graduated from St. John's Roman Catholic School in Uniontown. Upon graduation, she attended the Earl Wheeler modeling school in Pittsburgh, where she pursued her love of style and finesse.
Mary Jane was a member of Saint Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, where she loved being a part of the church choir, and a teacher of CCD at St. Mary's School for several years.
She was a loving wife to her husband, Joe, and enjoyed all the traveling and different cruises they went on with their close friends.
Mary Jane was employed at her father's business, JK Packing Company, where she loved to create the Christmas fruit boxes. She felt like every box was going to a friend. She also worked for several years at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, but her forte was being a nanny for a few special children that she loved so much. Her most beloved deed that she did was the support care that she gave to her mother for hours every day at the nursing home during the years her mother was there.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Cynthia L. Korelko Morgan and husband Albert; her brother, David G. Korelko and wife Lynette; and sister-in-law Frances Korelko, all of the Uniontown area. Also surviving are nephews Joseph W. Korelko III and wife Kathy, Benjamin Venick and wife Courtney; nieces Carolyn E. Rohm and husband Kevin, Jessalyn Venick Miller, Stephanie Haky Georgiana and husband Larry; and numerous special great-nieces and nephews.
We want to give special thanks to Beechwood Court for all the wonderful care over the years, Amedysis Hospice, and also a special thank you to Jocelyn Radolec, who gave Mary Jane lots of extra love and support when she needed it the most.
Private visitation will be held for her immediate family in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, in St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Mount Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of other tributes, please make contributions to St. Mary (Nativity) Church.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
