Point Marion
Mary Jane “Janie” Fox Hardy, 88, formerly of Carmichaels and Greensboro, passed away at 9:44 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Point Manor Personal Care Home, Point Marion. She was born September 18, 1931, in Garards Fort, the 12th child of the late Francis Marion and Dessie Mae Pratt Fox. Mrs. Hardy resided in Greensboro most of her life before moving to Carmichaels in 1988 until she became a resident at Point Manor. She was a member of the Mount Morris Gospel Tabernacle where she was a member of the choir and Women’s Mission. Mrs. Hardy was known for her generosity of her cooking and baking and her creamed chicken sandwiches. She enjoyed the company of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On March 12, 1949, she married Harry L. Hardy, who died September 17, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Harry F. Hardy (Vi) of Grand Coulee, Wash. and Jeffrey L. Hardy (Carla) of Apache Junction, Ariz.; two daughters, Darlene Henderson (Bill) of Mount Morris and Joyce L. Bosley (Larry) of Rock Forge, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren, Joshua Hardy (Barbara), Michael Hardy, Janale Huffman (Dave), Benjamin Henderson, Linde Eaton (Buddy), Nicholas Henderson (Becky), Molly Henderson, Daniel Henderson (Dawn), Jeremy Bosley (Beth), Zachary Bosley (Angela), Cassie Hardy and Addison Hardy; and 20 great-grandchildren, Justin, Mike, Brandon, Lucas, Rhiannon, Hannah, Abigail, Ryleigh, Annie, Dylan, Emma, Elizabeth, Aiden, Landon, Trenton, Brayden, Lillian, Owen, Meghan and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are an infant son who died January 7, 1958; six brothers, Franklin Fox, Thomas Fox, John Fox, Robert Fox, Delbert Fox and Allen Fox; and six sisters, Leda Wade, Emma Belford, Bertha A. “Betty” Wilson, Evelyn Stewart, Agnes Lemunyon and Myrtle Morris.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Saturday, December 28, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. Pastor Tim Tanner and Apostle Joe Perozich will officiate. Interment will follow at Garards Fort Cemetery. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Restoration Church International, Women of Witness, 2198 Blue Horizon Drive, Morgantown, WV 26501. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.