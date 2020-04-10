Dunbar
Mary Jean Smitley, 76, of Dunbar, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 17, 1943, in Connellsville, a daughter of Roy N. Upton and Jean Marcella Butler Upton.
She retired as a claims representative for the Social Security Administration.
Surviving are her husband, Robert D. Smitley; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Robert Martinchalk; brothers Roy Upton and wife Debbie, William Upton, Larry Upton and Ronald (Pete) Upton; brother-in-law Steve Bigam; sister-in-law, Sarah Smitley; grandchildren Robert Martinchalk and Todd Michael Sager; great-granddaughter, Marlena Sager; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter Debra Sager; sisters Beverly Hibbard (and husband, Ralph), Barbara Upton and Wanda Bigam; sister-in-law Johnetta Upton; and brother-in-law Ben Smitley.
There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
