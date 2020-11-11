Mary Jemic Brnich

Smithfield
Mary “Baba” Jemic Brnich, of High House, Smithfield, passed away peacefully to her Lord Sunday, November 8, 2020. One of five siblings, she was born February 24, 1938, in Jastrebarsko, Croatia to Branko and Ljubica Jemic.
Mary left Croatia when she was 19 years old to help her Uncle Ignatz Jemic with the family business, “Jemic’s Grill” located in Highhouse. Speaking little English, Mary began her new career as a businesswoman successfully managing and operating Brnich’s Bar and Grill (formerly Jemic’s Grill) for more than 60 years before closing the doors in 2017. Mary took great pride in making all her customers feel like they were an extended part of her family. Whether a current, new or former customer, those who walked through the door experienced the same love and warmth from Mary as she always had a way of putting smiles on faces and filling many hearts with joy.
Mary loved gardening and flowers. She had a passion for cooking for family, friends and patrons alike.
Mary was a devout Christian who had a strong faith. She was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance. She was a member of several organizations, including the Croatian Fraternal Union - Lodge 72 in Uniontown, Christian Mothers and Highhouse Hedgehogs. She was a very selfless and generous person who gave her time and contributions to many charities and to anyone in need.
Mary had many loves in her life, yet nothing deeper or stronger than the love she had for her three daughters and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Branko and Ljubica Jemic; sister Danica; husband Robert Brnich; and an infant daughter, Barbara.
Surviving are her daughters, Catherine Brnich and fiance Mike Pohlot, Robin DeGusipe and husband Tony, Mary Ann Pegg and husband Chris. To the following grandchildren she was known as “Dobra Stara Baba”: Stephen DeGusipe, Joshua DeGusipe and wife Jordan, Erica DeGusipe-Haswell and husband Allen, Brandon Pegg, Austin Pegg, Carissa Pegg and Carson Pegg; her great-grandchildren, Cameron Shaw DeGusipe, Rice Haswell, Lottie Jane Haswell and Everly DeGusipe. She is also survived by brothers Josip Jemic, Branko Jemic; sister Nadica Jemic; and numerous nieces and nephews in Croatia.
Her Goodness, Wisdom and Caring will live on as her legacy of love.
“Radite kao da cete zivjeti sto godina i molite se kao da cete sutra umrijeti”
(translated: Work like you’re going to live a hundred years and pray like you’ll die tomorrow)
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, November 12, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Funeral Mass follows at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Fr. James Tringhese as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
Christian Mothers will recite the Rosary Thursday at 4 p.m.
