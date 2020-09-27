Chalk Hill
On Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, Mary Jo Buehner, 59, of Chalk Hill, moved to her Heavenly home. Mary Jo was a godly, amazing woman who loved her Lord and her family and set an example that will lead them throughout all of their lives, until we meet again.
Mary Jo was born April 24, 1961, to father James Hasley and mother Patricia Baker. She was happily married for more than 30 years to her beloved husband and best friend, Jack Buehner.
Mary Jo loved her Lord Jesus with all her heart, and she loved God's Word. She was a humble, kind and gentle woman, and she was also a woman of powerful faith, and a bright light and leader to everyone in her life, always encouraging, uplifting and reminding us to trust God. What a wonderful and eternal impact she has made on her family, her friends, and the world at large. Everyone who knew Mary Jo would wholeheartedly agree that they are a better person because of her. Mary Jo was a fan of Joel Osteen, whom she and husband Jack watched often. She made holidays so wonderful with amazing dinners and get togethers with family, and the most important thing to her, along with God, was her husband and family, always. Jack and Mary Jo had a love that most never experience in their lifetime, both of them equally adoring of the other; they shared a bond so great that nothing can ever break it. Jack and Mary Jo truly were placed into each others' lives by God alone, and equally viewed one another as each other's angel. Their love will continue and shine through until we all reach our Heavenly home. Along with the incredible love of her life, Jack, Mary Jo adored her Yorkie, Zues, who is Jack and Mary Jo's frequent walking partner and pampered fur-baby. Along with being beautiful inside and out, Mary Jo was a multitude of every amazing quality a person could be. She was selfless, giving, wonderfully genuine, intensely passionate for everything about her life, including her very successful business of 40+ years, Hair Unlimited in Hopwood. Mary Jo was a very avid jogger and she won many events jogging and walking. She was an esteemed cosmetologist and business owner, incredibly intelligent, successful, courageous and positive. Even in the face of cancer, which she so bravely and fervently fought with her beautiful and always-present smile on her face. She lit up every room she ever entered, and had a joy inside of her heart that many never experience in their lifetime, but that she blessed us all with. Mary Jo was the definition of an angel on Earth, a dedicated and beloved wife, a loving sister, aunt, daughter and the best friend that anyone could ever ask for. We are truly blessed to have been given such an indescribable, phenomenal woman in our lives, and we know that we will one day be again embraced with her love and light, and are thankful that she is in eternal peace and unending joy with Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Homer (Dewayne) Baker.
Mary Jo is survived by so many who love her, including her beloved husband of more than 30 years, Jack Buehner; mother Patricia Baker; father James Hasley; stepmother Yvonne Hasley; brother William Ryder; sisters Rhonda Zeigler and husband Fred, and Jamie Hasley; nieces and nephews Erica L. Russell, Jordan and Josh DeGusipe, Domenic J. Fazio, Frederick Zeigler and Kara Zeigler, Celena and Kevin Clark, Mason and Amber Zeigler, Megan and Robert Niedzwiecki, and Allison Ryder; great-nieces and nephews Thomas Simpson, Emmett Simpson, Frederick Zeigler, Lucas Zeigler, Remi Zeigler, Ivy Zeigler and Everly DeGusipe and Iris J. Niedzwiecki. Family also includes brother-in-law Bill Buehner and wife Diane, their son Billy and wife Amy, and son Colt; brother-in-law Bob Buehner and wife Kim and their children, Kurt and and wife Marissa, as well as their sons Alec and Troy Buehner, Chris and wife Lunette and their children Brady, Caitlyn and Ava Buehner.
Friends were received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, and 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, September 23, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Jo's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, River Walk Corporate Centre, Suite 441, 333 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, and Duck Hollow Animal Hospital, 725 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown.
