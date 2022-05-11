New Salem
Mary Jo Grant Zapotosky, 46, of New Salem, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in her home.
She was born June 9, 1975, in Uniontown, a daughter of Richard and Glenda Burns Grant of New Salem.
Mary Jo was the manager of The Dollar General (The DG) in Rostraver.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Glen and Mary Burns; and paternal grandparents, John and Helen Grant.
Mary Jo is survived by her parents, Richard and Glenda Burns Grant of New Salem; her daughter, Alison Zapotosky Dillie and her wife, Taryn Dillie of Smock; granddaughter, Delanie Dillie; Alison's father, Joel E. Zapotosky; her sister, Becky Elizeus of St. Clairsville, Ohio; two nieces, Paige and April Elizeus of St. Clairsville; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She never met a stranger and has so many wonderful friends.
A special thank you to all the wonderful and compassionate staff at Amedisys Hospice including Robin, Nicole, Brandi, Kim, Taryn and Beth; and special close friends, Doc and Carol Corrado.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 628, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Private interment will be held for the family only.
