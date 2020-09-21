Deer Lake
Mary Jo Hasley Buehner, 59, of Deer Lake, passed away September 19, 2020, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was born April 24, 1961, in Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Tuesday, September 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, September 23, from 10 to 11 a.m, the hour of service, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating.
A complete obituary notice will be published Tuesday, September 22.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Jo's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, River Walk Corporate Centre, Suite 441, 333 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 and Duck Hollow Animal Hospital, 725 Duck Hollow Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.