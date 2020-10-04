Formerly of Uniontown
Mrs. Mary Jo McKay Morser, a former longtime resident of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, in Ridgewood Rehab and Living Center, Washington, N.C., of Covid-19 related complications.
In addition to her parents, Elmer and Josephine Wahler Mckay, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Daniel; husband Donald Walter Morser; and son Larry Joseph Morser.
Born February 20, 1929, in Uniontown, Mary Jo graduated from St. John the Evangelist High School in 1947 and worked for five years at Nationwide Insurance Co. in Harrisburg, before marrying her U.S. Air Force husband and spending many years living on military bases in the USA, Japan and England while raising six children.
Returning to Pennsylvania, she earned her teaching degree at California State College (now California University of Pennsylvania) in 1969 and embarked on a 19-year career teaching second grade at St. John the Evangelist Elementary School in Uniontown. She will be well-remembered for the positive impact she had on many, many children who attended St. John's.
She is survived by daughters Diane Morser of Puyallup, Wash., Bonnie (R. Terry) Murphy of Washington, N.C., Eileen (Ralph D.) Hunt of Kerrville, Texas and Suzanne (Bill) Williams of Hickory, N.C.; as well as a son, Scott (Marilyn Bruner) Morser of Longmont, Colo.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing for friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written messages and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
