Mary Jo Uphold

Point Marion
Mary Jo Emmenegger Uphold, 91, a life-long resident of Point Marion, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021, in her daughter's home, where she had resided for the past year.
Born in Springhill Township February 12, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Alex and Helen Ramsay Emmenegger, and a member of a pioneer family going back to the founding of Fayette County.
A 1948 graduate of Point Marion High School, she received her teaching certificate from California State College, and her Master's Degree in Education from West Virginia University. Mary Jo retired after 29 years of teaching school for the Albert Gallatin School District.
She had been a former den mother for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a member of the Point Marion Progress Club, where she was on the committee that authored and compiled the historical book, "Point Marion, from the Beginning".
She helped organize the Trustee Boards for both the Mount Moriah Presbyterian Cemetery and the Friends of the Old Cemetery, and was a member for many years of the Point Marion United Methodist Church.
In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, and in the summer, mowing the expansive lawn at her farm on her "dear John Deere".
Surviving is her loving daughter, Marcia Uphold Romine, who was her primary caregiver for the past several years; two sons and their wives, Mark and Kathy Uphold, and Matt and Honey Uphold; five grandchildren, Bethany, Mark, Sarah, Zachary and Brent; five great-grandchildren, Isabella and Eva, Jackson, Lucas and Claire.
Her husband of 52 years, Melvin Uphold, passed away in 2002.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Private graveside services will be held in the Point Marion Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be offered to either the Mount Moriah Presbyterian Cemetery, 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, or the Friends of the Old Cemetery, P.O. Box 214, Point Marion, PA 15474.
Her family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, and the friends that helped with her care, enabling her to stay at home during her illness.
