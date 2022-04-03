Confluence
Mary Katherine Jackson McGee, 76, of Confluence, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, in her home. She was born August 22, 1945, in Ohiopyle, a daughter of the late Emerson Teets and Unice Jackson Teets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry McGee; and brother, Joseph Dale Jackson.
She is survived by her son, Henry McGee Jr.; and siblings, Sharon Fazenbaker and family, Shirley Williams and family, Marlene and family, Rosemary Vansickle and family, Karen Collins and family, Debra Mollisee and family, Bud Teets, Frank Teets, Ricky Teets; and by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department and worked in the restaurant industry for over 45 years.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will be private for the family in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
