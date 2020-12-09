Monarch
Mary Katherine Vroble Langor, 91, of Monarch, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born May 25, 1929, in Vanderbilt, a daughter of the late Steven and Mary Mehalic Vroble.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville.
Mary was employed through Anchor Hocking Cap for 36 years until her retirement. She loved bingo rub-offs, playing bingo, and doing word search puzzles.
Mary loved her entire family dearly, but her granddaughter, Trisha and great-granddaughter Gabrielle were the loves of her life.
She will be deeply missed by her family.
Mary is survived by her loving daughters, Mary M. Maddas and husband Peter of Connellsville, and Veronica Rimel of Bethel Park; her granddaughter, Trisha Martell and husband Phillip of Elizabeth; great-granddaughter Gabrielle Tedesco; sisters-in-law Geraldine Hardy of Monarch and Marie F. Vroble of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Joseph Langor (1987); and by her siblings, Margaret Frestog, Steven Vroble, Dorothy Chmiel and William Vroble.
Private visitation for the immediate family will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Additional private visitation will be held on from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of the blessing service Thursday, December 10, with Fr. Julius Capongpongan as celebrant.
Committal will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In following with Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines followed during visitation and funeral services.
Mary's family would like to thank Amedisys; Mary's three guardian angel caregivers, Sharon Fecek, Judy Everly and Rosemary Riggin, for their compassion and dedicated, wonderful care of Mary; and the Eucharistic Minister, Jackie Hardy, who always made the time to come and give Mary Communion.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
