McClellandtown
Mary Kay Richnafsky, 63, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Washington Hospital, Washington, after a lengthy illness.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Arnel Tadeo officiating.
Interment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
