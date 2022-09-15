McClellandtown
Mary Kay Richnafsky, 63, of McClellandtown, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Washington Hospital, Washington, after a lengthy illness.
She was born March 15, 1959, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late John and Albina Shimshock Podolinski.
She graduated from Brownsville High School, Uniontown Beauty Academy and the Laurel Business Institute and worked for Fayette County in the Adult Probation Office for 26 years.
She loved animals, especially dogs; music, especially the Bee Gees and polkas. A kinder person you'll never meet and she was loved by all.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Richnafsky; son, Tom Richnafsky and wife Samantha of Gates; her devoted twin brother, John Podolinski III of Uniontown; niece, Larissa Russell and Adam of Dawson; nephew, John F. Podolinski and Felicia Fike of Uniontown; mother-in-law, Alice Richnafsky of Gates; brother-in-law, John Richnafsky and Lynn of McClellandtown; two aunts, Mary Ann Vlosich and Helen Skovran; many cousins, her best friends, Phyllis Casurole and Gloria Hyatt; and her beloved granddog, Lady.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Arnel Tadeo officiating.
Interment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
