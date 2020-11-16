West Brownsville
Mary Kay Tobak, 65, of West Brownsville, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.
She was born June 5, 1955, in Republic, to the late Robert "Hooker" and Gladys Johnson Brown.
She was a member of American Legion Post 940 Auxiliary and West Brownsville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Mary Kay is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mark "Randy" Tobak; four children, Robert Cross and wife Amanda of Smock, Christie Cross of West Brownsville, Amy Kuhns and husband Keith of Hibbs, and Mark Tobak of Bethel Park; three grandchildren, Nathan Kuhns, Abagale Kuhns and Madalyn Cross; six siblings, Diane Ondash and husband Ed, Sara "Sally" Maleta and husband Ron, Donna Antol and husband Gary, Elizabeth Fowler and husband Jim, Ralph Brown and Cindy Large, Daniel Brown and wife Susan.
She was predeceased by brothers Robert "Pete" and Charles Brown; and sister Doris Geletei.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, and until 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service Wednesday, November 18, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Cody Alderson officiating. Interment in Taylor Cemetery.
