Brownsville
Mary L. Dimperio, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Monongahela Valley Hospital.
She was born September 28, 1928, to the late John and Lena Groves Volpin.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Alonzo Dimperio; her sons, John and Fran Dimperio; brothers John, Lou and Leo Volpin; and sister Ruth Clister.
Mary is survived by a sister, Rose Felice; and brother Dave Volpin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
