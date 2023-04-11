Bobtown
Mary L. Ference, 92, of Bobtown, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side.
Born in Maidsville, W.Va., on September 16, 1930, she was the daughter of the late James and Blanche Taylor Bierer.
Mary loved spending time with her family at every opportunity, and never failed to let us all know how much we were loved and appreciated.
She was a past member of the Saint Ignatius Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time whenever she was needed, and was a past member of the Rosary Altar Society.
In her later years, she attended the Bobtown United Methodist Church with her twin sister, Margaret. They made her feel very welcome and continued to support her with cards and prayers, even after she was no longer well enough to attend.
She loved her volunteer work with the Dunkard Township Food Pantry and the Bobtown Shannopin Civic Club, where she helped to secure grants to improve the building and was instrumental in starting a town library in the basement of the club.
She was previously employed and worked with her childhood best friend, Louise Prete, at Prete's Twin Twister in Dilliner, and later was a custodian for the Saint Ignatius Church.
Surviving are her children: Shirley (David) Mefford of Westover, W.Va., Steve Shuppe and Sue (Jim) Hall, all of Dilliner, and Michael Ference of Waynesburg; grandchildren: Erica (Bobby) Barnett, Stacey (Calvin) Fox, Dianna (Vaughn) Jackson, Steph (Logan) Utzman, Jimmy Hall, Amy Yakubik, Steven (Jenn) Shuppe, Jessica Shuppe, Travis Shuppe and Nicole Logan; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by husband, Stanley J. Ference, Jr.; her first husband, Stephen Shuppe; two brothers, Ernest and Thomas Bierer; four sisters, Lenora Wolfe, Olive Reeder, Margaret Vincie and Loretta Beward; a special niece, who was more like a sister, Judy M. Mathews; and step-brothers, Hoy, Eugene and Raymond Reeder.
Family and friends will be received in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion from 4 to 8 p.m., on Thursday and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Friday, with Pastor Ed Hanley officiating. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Bobtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 172, Bobtown, PA 15315, or the Dunkard Township Food Pantry, c/o Dotty Shuppe, 480 Budapest Road, Dilliner, PA 15327.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Masontown, Pa., (especially Amanda, her bathing aide, who she always love to see coming), and the Cath Lab & Infusion Center at Mon General Hospital, who made her many visits easier by their wonderful care.
