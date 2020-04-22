Smithfield
Mary L. Monaghan Zeigler, 90, of Smithfield, died peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in the King's Personal Care Home, Hopwood. She was born August 31, 1929, in Smithfield, a daughter of Emmons Monaghan and Bertha Smith Monaghan. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Monaghan; two sons, Alan Zeigler and Justin Zeigler; a brother, Warren Dale Monaghan and a sister, Hazel Monaghan.
Mary was a member of the Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Smithfield. She enjoyed cooking, baking and taking care of her family.
Left to cherish the memory of Mary are her daughter, Deborah Smith and husband, Warren of Smithfield; eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield. The family will have private services at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
