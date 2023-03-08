Bobtown
Mary Lee “Mitzi” Hornick, 83, of Bobtown, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waynesburg. Born November 6, 1939, in Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet Wilson Barzanti.
A 1956 graduate of Mapletown High School, she had formerly been employed at the Pittsburgh Mercantile company store in Bobtown.
Mitzi was a faithful member for many years of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Bobtown, where she served with the Rosary Altar Society. She was active with the Bobtown Senior Citizens and the Shannopin Civic Club, and loved to play bingo.
Surviving are two daughters, Anita Robison (William) of Lake Lynn, and Stacey McCormick (Gary) of Oakland, Md.; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Tyler and Jacob Bigley, Sara Hornick, and Isabella and Jeffrey McCormick; and six great-grandchildren, Tyson, Tyrann, Skye, Tyra, Tylor and Tyonna Bigley; a brother, Terry Barzanti and wife JoAnn of Bobtown; a sister-in-law, Dixie Hornak of Bobtown; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Her husband of 44 years, Floyd T. Hornick, passed away August 11, 2009. Also deceased is a granddaughter, Sophia; and her twin sisters, Pauline Headlee and Ralpheline Howard.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 12 noon in St. Ignatius Worship Site of the St. Matthias Parish, Bobtown. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
