Mary Lee "Mitzi" Hornick, 83, of Bobtown, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waynesburg.
Born Nov. 6, 1939, at Waynesburg, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Harriet Wilson Barzanti.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 12 Noon, in Saint Ignatius Worship Site of the Saint Matthias Parish, Bobtown. Interment follows in Fairview Cemetery, Taylortown.
For the complete obituary, please visit www.herod-rishel.com
