Hiller
Mary Lois Lancaster, 58, of Hiller, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
She was born November 2, 1962, in Frost Proof, Fla., a daughter of the late Willis and Sara McKenzie Lancaster.
Mary was a 1980 graduate of Brownsville High School.
She was employed by Home Healthcare as an aide.
Mary enjoyed attending the Apostolic Gospel Church in Brownsville and the trips she took with her friends. She also loved spending time with her dogs and cats.
Surviving are fiance Daniel E. Mucho of Brownsville; one sister, Trellis Lancaster, and one niece, Teawana Lancaster, both of Pittsburgh; two nephews, Jason and Ronnie Barber.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a sister, Joanne.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2, with Pastor John Stahlman officiating. Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 1654 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
