California
Mary Lou Crane, 86, of California, died Friday, January 21, 2022.
She was born Saturday, December 14, 1935, in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of the late Howard S. and Iva M. Grimshaw Moore.
Mary Lou was a teacher and had earned her Master's in Education. She worked for many years at the California Book Exchange.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Moore.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, George Crane; two children, daughter, Laurie Sphar of California, and son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Anne Crane of Beavercreek, Ohio; also surviving are two grandchildren, Ashley Sphar and Ryan Crane; and stepgranddaughter, Jessica Sargent.
As per Mary Lou's wishes, her funeral services are private, at the convenience of her family, and have been entrusted to MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.