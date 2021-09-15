Headlee Heights
Mary Lou Everly, 92, of Headlee Heights, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 22, 1929, in Greensboro, she was a daughter of the late William Sterling Miller and Mary Minor Miller.
She was a genuinely happy person who loved her many friends and was known as "Gram" to nearly everyone.
A 1947 graduate of Mapletown High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Sherdel Titus Everly, July 12, 1951.
Mary Lou worked as a medical secretary in Pittsburgh during Sherdel's years in the military. They initially resided in Greensboro, but moved to Headlee Heights in 1956, where they lived together until his passing in 2013. She was a faithful member of the Greensboro Baptist Church, where she had served as deaconess and church secretary.
Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Vicki Everly and husband Dr. Lee Smith of Morgantown, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Jodi Hartley and husband Curtis of Headlee Heights, and Cassandra Everly of Shinnston, W.Va.; one great-granddaughter, Prudence Hartley of Headlee Heights; a daughter-in-law, Scarlett Everly of Shinnston; and many nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Hunter Everly; and four brothers, Robert L. Miller, Jack Miller, Alvin Miller and Douglas Miller.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memorials may be offered to the Greensboro Baptist Church, c/o Charles Mallory - Treasurer, P.O. Box 302, Greensboro, PA 15338.
Mary Lou's family would like to thank all those who came to visit or sent cards and all who were so thoughtful to bring food to her home in the past years during her illness.
Condolences for her family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com.
