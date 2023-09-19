Farmington
Mary Lou Fisher, 95, of Farmington, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her home with her loving family by her side, after a long battle with illness.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 19th, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at FAITH ASSEMBLY OF GOD, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, with the Reverend Jason Lamer officiating.
Interment will follow in Irwin Memorial Cemetery, Farmington.
