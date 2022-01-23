formerly of Uniontown
Mary Lou Gabb Williams, 87, formerly of Uniontown, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Texas. Born August 24, 1934, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Norman, whom she had been married to for 61 years.
She is survived by children, Lorraine Allender and husband Victor of Arizona, Nancy Jean Rodgers and husband John of North Carolina, John and wife Patty of Pennsylvania, James and wife Susan of Pennsylvania, David and wife Susan of Pennsylvania, Daniel and wife Rhonda of Nebraska, Matthew Todd of Texas, Patrick and wife Kathy of Nebraska, Robert and wife Lisa of Texas, and Clyde of Texas.
She is also survived by brother, Lawrence Cherry and wife Mae of Florida, Louis Cherry and wife Brenda of North Carolina.
She had 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church of Uniontown. She will be cremated in Texas and a memorial will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
