Perryopolis
Mary Lou Hazy Thomas, 92, of Perryopolis, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Uniontown. She was born February 23, 1931, in Monessen, a daughter of the late Peter and Julie Turis Hazy.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis; a graduate of Perry High School and later began her career as a beautician at her residence in Perryopolis, where she designed and built her own shop.
Mary enjoyed vacationing in St. Augustine, Fla. with her late husband, Paul A. Thomas, for more than 30 years.
She is survived by two nephews, Kevin Warchol of Smock, and Keith and Rita Warchol of Hagerstown, Md.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Thomas; sister, Helen Arbutus Warchol; and her brother-in-law, Frank J. Warchol.
Private funeral services and family interment took place in St. John the Baptist R.C. Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
