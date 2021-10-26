Uniontown
Mary Lou Hoone Malone, 77 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday October 23, 2021 at her home, with loving family by her side.
She was born October 3, 1944 in Smithfield, a daughter of the late Robert M. Hoone and Goldie M. Moore Hoone.
Also preceding her in death was her husband, Richard Wayne Malone; two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Tilena; brother, Robert Hoone; and sister, Joanne Voithofer.
Mary Lou was a loving mother and grandmother. She had previously been employed at Jackies and the Fairchance Fire Hall as a bartender. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her loving companion of 35 years, James Hutchinson; four children, Michelle Taylor of Dilliner, Richard Wayne Malone, Jr. of Daytona Beach, Fla., Melinda Malone of Dunbar, and Michael Malone of W.Va.; two grandchildren, Kevin Ganoe and Kristi Stepich; ten great-grandchildren; three loving great-great grandchildren with whom she shared a special bond: Eli, Lexus and Sarah Piper and a brother, Charles Hoone (Juanita) of Fairchance.
A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield, with Pastor Ken Rockwell officiating.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice and two special Pento caregivers, Dee Smallwood and Betty Morgan, for the loving care they provided Mary Lou.
Services under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME INC.
