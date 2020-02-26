Formerly of Fairchance
Mary Lou Micozzi, wonderful wife and mother, 85, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Mary Lou was born Friday, November 9, 1934, in Fairchance, to the late Harry and Marie Clark Bowlen. She graduated from Fairchance High School, class of 1952, and worked for the local Dairy Bar and The Hut. She also worked for Chic's Grocery and Chic's Superette and shortly thereafter, married the owner, Remo. She moved to Akron in 1965.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lou is preceded in death by her son, Remo Micozzi, II; three brothers; and a sister.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Remo Micozzi; children Nina (Matt) Beck, Gregory Micozzi, Eric (Heather) Micozzi and Erminia (Timothy) Reese; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters; and many loving family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, Ohio 44310, with the Rev. Father Edward Burba, Celebrant. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, in Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of North Main Street and Mildred Avenue). The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Summa Hospice Care for the gracious and caring people.
All are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Mary Lou's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
