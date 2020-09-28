Uniontown
Mary Lou Pratt, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020.
Friends were received at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a service, Sunday, September 27, with Pastors David Rasmussen, John and Ruth Lint officiating. Interment will be in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and masks are recommended.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Great Bethel Baptist Church, 47 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Camp Christian, P.O. Box 234, Mill Run, PA 15464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.