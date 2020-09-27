Uniontown
Mary Lou Pratt, 94, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born in Flatwoods, a daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Grace McBurney Fleming.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Emory C. Pratt, her loving husband of 42 years (1990); her brothers and sisters, John A. Fleming, Emma Grace Lowther, Billy Bob Fleming, Willis Earl Fleming, Eva Blanche Marcinek and Linda Lee Titterington.
She was a long time member of the Great Bethel Baptist Church, Uniontown, and a member of the Martha Champion Sunday School Class. She was first a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Lee Shultz and son-in-law Robert; grandchildren Barbara Lou Shultz, Wendy Lee Emilio and husband John "J.D."; great- grandchildren Gabriel Emory and Elijah John Emilio; numerous nieces and nephews; and godson Jerry Farkas.
Special thanks to the teams at Beechwood Court and Lafayette Manor, especially Ashley, Niki, Kelly and Kathy, and Andrea and Linda at the Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a service, Sunday, September 27, with Pastors David Rasmussen, John and Ruth Lint officiating. Interment will be in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect during visitation and masks are recommended.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to Great Bethel Baptist Church, 47 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Camp Christian, P.O. Box 234, Mill Run, PA 15464.
