Uniontown
Mary Louise Chesler, 71, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, with her loving daughter by her side.
She was born Friday, October 28, 1949, in Uniontown, a daughter of George and Isabel Mello Pie.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Paul Pie.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Caholic Church, Uniontown, taught school at Connellsville Junior High East for 10 years and St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School in Uniontown for 30 years. Teaching was her passion and one of her greatest joys in life. In addition to teaching, she was a cake decorater for more than 30 years at Adrian's Market, working alongside her husband in the bakery and deli.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Tim Chesler; daughter Sara Chesler; siblings Michael Pie of Richmond, Calif., Martha Mavracic of Pittsburgh, Daniel Pie and wife Toni of Chandler, Ariz., Mark Pie and wife Karen of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 33 great-nieces and great-nephews and three great-great-nephews.
Visitation was private in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Walnut Hill, Uniontown.
Interment followed in Mt. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
