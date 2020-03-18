Smithfield
Mary Louise Close, 82 of Nicholson Township, Smithfield, passed away and went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, March 16, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
She was born January 3, 1938, in Continental Number 3.
Preceding her in death were her parents, David L. Ainsley and Rose Marie Dankle Ainsley and her sister-in-law, Bonnie Ainsley.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Fred Close; brother Melvin Ainsley; niece and nephews, Kimberly Ainsley and her children, Molly and Zach and his wife Tess, Melvin Ainsley Jr. “Rich” and wife Hope and their son, Richard Ainsley and his wife Kara and their children, Arianna, Easton and Evan and Scott Ainsley and his girlfriend Tammy Sutton; and brother-in-law Eugene Close and wife Peggy and their son, Arron Close and wife Ashley and family and their daughter, Amber Stark and husband John and family.
Mary deeply loved all of her family’s children and they considered her and Fred as their second mom and dad.
She was a graduate of Masontown High School Class of 1955. She was employed for 34 years with Baltimore Life Insurance at the Uniontown Office until her retirement.
Mary was a very dedicated member of Oak Hill Baptist Church at Old Frame.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, in Oak Hill Baptist Church, Old Frame, Smithfield, PA 15478. The Funeral Service begins at 11 a.m. with Pastor Charlie Bowser officiating.
Interment will follow in Jacob’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown.
