Mary Louise Dulik

Mary Louise "Peggy" Dulik, 94, of Masontown, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 North Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and until 9:30 a.m., when prayers of transfer will be said, on Friday April 29, 2022. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father James Bump as Celebrant.
Interment will be held in Our Lady of Perpetual Help St. Mary Cemetery, Leckrone.
