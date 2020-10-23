Uniontown
Mary Louise Martelli Ezzi, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home with her loving family surrounding her.
She was born July 2, 1930, the daughter of Pete and Susan Martelli.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; a son, Joseph; two sisters, Anna and Rita; and two brothers, Joe and Bill.
She leaves behind her five children: daughter, Susan Carbonara and husband Mark and their sons Marc and wife Lisa and Dustin and wife Aleah; son, Anthony Jr. and wife Anita and their children Anthony, Gina and husband Matt and Andrea, son Gino and son Dino and wife Lesley, son Pete and wife Heidi. She has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of St. Therese Church. She was active in the altar society. Her greatest love was her family. She was a great cook and an avid bowler. She loved going to the casino with her friends and taking bus trips with her bowling league.
A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, in St. Therese De Lisieux Roman Catholic Church with Father Vincent as celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME.
