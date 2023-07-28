Mary Louise Rudman, 92, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in the home of her daughter in Uniontown.
She was born April 14, 1931, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Robert “Harry” and Elizabeth Miller May.
Mary Louise was a graduate of Connellsville High School.
She was employed as a secretary for Cupp & Cupp, Attorneys at Law, for many years.
She was a member of the Edna Rebekah Lodge, and member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and its Sunshine Circle.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Zsiros and her husband, Damien of Uniontown; two grandsons, Matthew and Nathan Zsiros; sister-in-law, Eileen May of Mill Run; and special niece, Carolyn Cusick and husband Dan and their children, Hannah, Jack and Sarah of Canonsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John L. Rudman in 1994; brother, Robert “Pete” May; sister, Asenath Yagla and her husband, Edward; and an infant brother.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Brookvale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.