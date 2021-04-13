Markleysburg
Mary Louise Silbaugh, 87, of Amelia, Va., formerly of Markleysburg, passed from this life Sunday, April 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Silbaugh.
She is survived by her children, Kelly (Ray) Hamilton of Amelia, Irven Divens of Markleysburg and Mary Jane Braun of Cumberland, Md.; brothers John Onderko of Connecticut and Richard Onderko of South Carolina; grandchildren Rebecca Brown, Casey Hamilton, and Corey Hamilton; also three great-grandchildren. Interment will be held later at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.