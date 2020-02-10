Uniontown
Mary Louise (Stanchin) Yarris, daughter of the late Michael and Ethel Stanchin was born on April 20, 1934 in Uniontown, PA. She attended the St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church High School. She worked at Manos Theater while in high school and after graduation worked as a secretary at Cohens Furniture Store.
She was united in holy matrimony to Charles Andrew Yarris, Sr. on December 19, 1953. This union was blessed with seven children.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, brother, Michael C. Stanchin, son, Vincent B. Yarris and grandson Drew Yarris.
She enjoyed sharing her home with the two loves of her life, her husband and her dog, Rusty.
She was a loving and generous wife, mother and grandmother whose life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Charles (Louisa) Yarris of Rockford, IL, Mark (Tammy) Yarris, Uniontown, PA, Jerome (Mary Jo) Yarris of Lititz, PA, Clarissa (Louis) Nagy of Uniontown, PA, Kevin (Mindy) Yarris of Lewis Center, OH and Brad (Denise) Yarris of Medina, OH, twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Ronald) Brant of Uniontown, PA; sister-in-law: Susan Stanchin of Lakeville, IN.
Friends will be received at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603. N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church at a time to be announced. Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.